On this day in Yorkshire 1944: The Queen thanks the women of Britain

THE Queen to-day thanked the women of Britain for their war effort.

To a big gathering at County Hall, Westminster, representatives of all classes of women Civil Defence Workers, police, N.F.S., wardens, control staffs, ambulance and first-aid services, Fire Guards, women from the rest centres and members the W.V.S. she said:—

“In the name of the country which you have served and are serving so gallantly, I want to say to all of you,’Thank you for a difficult job, magnificently done.’”

Princess Elizabeth, in the pale grey suit and tamn o’ shanter that she wore recently when she launched the giant battleship, accompanied the Queen.

Mr. Herbert Morrison, Home Secretary and Minister of Home Security, and Mr. H. U. Willink, Minister of Health, were also present and made short speeches.

The women assembled in the Council Chamber came from all parts of Britain.

From the North-East Region came women, under the leadership of Miss D. Robinson, W.V.S. organiser for Hull.

Later in adjoining committee rooms 28 representatives were presented to her Majesty. Two were Yorkshirewomen. One, Mrs. Cardwell. of Aldbrough. near Hull, given the B.E.M. in 1940, is the first. W.V.S. member to receive an award for gallantry.

She captured a German airman.

Dr. Morton-Stewart, of Hull, who received the M.B.E. in 1942, did splendid work in the Hull Air Raids Welfare Department during the whole period of the raids.

Search through our archive papers and much more at the http://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk