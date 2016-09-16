On this day in Yorkshire 1941

A Tiger on a String

The statement that a tiger was regularly being taken for walks in the streets of Holmfirth, where it was scaring large numbers of people, was made at a meeting of Holmfirth Urban Council to-night.

The tiger, a fully-grown animal, is stated to the property of Mr. W. Overend, a variety artiste, Prospect Place, Holmfirth who brought it from Africa in the early part of the war with the intention of training it as a performing animal.

Mr. A. Quarmby said that for some time he had been receiving two or three complaints each week from people who had met the tiger when it was being taken out for exercise.

The people of the district were very much concerned about the tiger being led through the streets on a lead consisting a bit of string. The owner had said that the animal was as quiet a dog or cat, but they had only his word for it.

The Clerk (Mr. S. G. Dilnot) said that the question had already been considered by a committee of the Council, which had referred the matter to the police.

Mr. Quarmby: think we ought to put on pressure. They won’t move until they are pushed.

Mr. Reginald Hartley said the Council had approved the plans for the construction of a cage for the animal behind the owner’s house and the Council had no authority to take any further action.

