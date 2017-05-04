Harrogate District cinema times: Friday, May 5 until Thursday, May 11.

Fancy seeing a film this weekend? Here are the films showing across the district from Friday, May 5 until Thursday, May 11.
Harrogate Rudding Park
01423 871350
(Food and Flicks) - Lion: Mon: 18.30 (dinner), 20.00 (film).
Ripon, Curzon
0330 500 1331
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 20.45. Sun: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.10. Wed: 12.45, 15.40, 18.00, 21.00.
Their Finest: Fri: Mon: 12.30, 15.20, 18.15. Sat, Tues: 15.20, 18.15, 21.00. Sun: 12.30, 15.20, 20.30. Wed: 12.30, 15.20, 21.00. Wed: 12.30, 15.20.
Lady Macbeth: Fri, Mon: 21.00. Sat, Tues: 13.00. Sun: 18.00. Wed: 18.30. Wed: 21.20.
Sing: Sat: 10.30.
NT Live - Obsession: Wed: 19.00.
Thirsk, Ritz Cinema
01845 524751
I, Daniel Blake: Fri: -Sun: 19.30.
Manchester By The Sea: Mon-Wed: 19.30.
Wetherby Film Theatre
01937 5805440
Their Finest: Fri, Sat-Wed: 19.30. Sun: 18.30.
Going In Style: Wed: 14.00 (senior Screen).
Smurfs - The Lost Village: Sat & Sun: 14.30.