Harrogate District cinema times: Friday, May 5 until Thursday, May 11.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Fancy seeing a film this weekend? Here are the films showing across the district from Friday, May 5 until Thursday, May 11.

Harrogate Rudding Park

01423 871350

(Food and Flicks) - Lion: Mon: 18.30 (dinner), 20.00 (film).

Ripon, Curzon

0330 500 1331

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri, Sat, Mon-Wed: 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 20.45. Sun: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.10. Wed: 12.45, 15.40, 18.00, 21.00.

Their Finest: Fri: Mon: 12.30, 15.20, 18.15. Sat, Tues: 15.20, 18.15, 21.00. Sun: 12.30, 15.20, 20.30. Wed: 12.30, 15.20, 21.00. Wed: 12.30, 15.20.

Lady Macbeth: Fri, Mon: 21.00. Sat, Tues: 13.00. Sun: 18.00. Wed: 18.30. Wed: 21.20.

Sing: Sat: 10.30.

NT Live - Obsession: Wed: 19.00.

Thirsk, Ritz Cinema

01845 524751

I, Daniel Blake: Fri: -Sun: 19.30.

Manchester By The Sea: Mon-Wed: 19.30.

Wetherby Film Theatre

01937 5805440

Their Finest: Fri, Sat-Wed: 19.30. Sun: 18.30.

Going In Style: Wed: 14.00 (senior Screen).

Smurfs - The Lost Village: Sat & Sun: 14.30.