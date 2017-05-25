Harrogate District cinema times: Friday, May 26 until Thursday, June 1.

Fancy seeing a film this weekend? Here are the films showing across the district from Friday, May 26 until Thursday, June 1.
Harrogate, Everyman Cinema
0871 9069060
Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Fri 11:30, 14:30, 17:00, 17:45, 20:15, 21:00. Sat 11:15, 14:30, 16:30, 17:45, 19:45, 21:00. Sun 11:15, 14:15, 16:15, 17:15, 19:30, 20:30. Mon 11:30, 13.30 (silver screen), 17:30, 20:30. Tue 11:15, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30. Wed 10:45, 14:15, 17:30, 20:30. Thu 10:00, 13:15, 16:30, 19:45 Tue 10:30.
Batwatch: Mon 12:00, 14:30, 18:00, 20:45. Tue 11:30, 14:15, 17:15, 20:00. Wed 11:00, 14:00, 17:15, 20:15. Thu 11:15, 15:00, 17:30, 20:30.
Beauty & The Beast: Fri 10:30, 13:30. Sat 10:00, 13:15. Sun 10:00, 13:00. Mon 10:30, 14:45. Tue 13:30. Wed 10:15, 13:30. Thu 10:30.
Alien Convenant: Fri 17:15, 20:30. Sat 17:15, 20:15. Sun 16:45, 19:45. Mon, Tue, Wed 17:00, 21:00.
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul: Fri 12:15, 14:45, 16:45. Sat 11:45, 13:45, 16:45. Sun 10:00, 12:30, 13:45, 16:30. Mon 10:15, 12:30, 16:30. Tue 10:15, 12:45, 16:30. Wed 10:00, 12:15, 16:45.Thu 10:00, 12:30, 13:30.
Guardians Of The Galaxy: Fri 11:00, 14:00, 19:30. Sat 10:30, 13:45, 19:15. Sun 10:30, 13:30, 19:00. Mon 14:00, 19:00.Tue 14:00, 20:15. Wed 13:45, 19:30. Thu 14:00, 16:00.
King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword: Fri 12:00, 15:00, 18:15, 21:15. Sat 14:00, 17:00, 20:30. Sun 14:45, 17:45, 20:45. Mon 15:00, 18:15, 20:00. Tue 15:00, 18:00, 19.00 (subtitled). Wed 15:00, 18:00, 20:15. Thu 18:00, 21:00.
The Boss Baby: Sat, Sun, Wed 11:00. Mon 11:15. Tue 11:30.
Wonder Woman: Thu 10:15, 13:45, 17:00, 19:15, 20:15.
Harrogate Odeon
0871 22 44 007
Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Sat-Wed: 10.00, 11.30. Fri-Wed: 13.00, 16.00, 19.00. Thurs: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.30.
Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge 3D: Fri-Wed: 14.30, 17.30, 20.30. Thurs: 13.00, 16.00.
Alien Convenant: Fri: 12.00, 18.00, 20.15. Sat, Sun: 18.00, 20.15. Mon-Wed: 20.50. Thurs: 21.10.
Baywatch: Mon-Thurs: 12.30, 15.15, 18.15, 21.00. Wed: 23.45.
The Boss Baby: Sat & Sun: 11.30, 12.30. Mon-Wed: 12.30. Thurs: 10.30.
Wonder Woman: Thurs: 00.01 (subtitled), 11.00, 14.15, 17.15, 20.30.
Wonder Woman 3D: Thurs: 00.01, 19.00.
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul: Fri: 12.15, 14.45, 17.00. Sat-Wed: 10.15, 12.15, 14.45, 17.00. Thurs: 10.45, 13.15, 15.45.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri-Sun: 14.15, 19.30. Mon-wed: 15.00, 19.30. Thurs: 18.00.
Peppa Pig - My First Cinema Experience: Sat-Thurs: 10.00.
King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword: Fri-Sun: 15.00, 20.50. Mon-Wed: 18.00.
Harrogate Rudding Park
01423 871350
Rogue One - A Star Wars Story: Mon: 18.30 (dinner), 20.00 (film).
Ripon, Curzon
0330 500 1331
King Arthur - Legend Of The Sword: Fri, Sat, Tues: 15.30, 21.00. Sun: 15.30. Mon: 21.00. Wed: 15.30, 20.30. Thurs: 15.00, 17.45.
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri, Sat, Mon, Tues: 18.15.
Wonder Woman: Thurs: 21.00.
Pirates Of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Fri-Wed: 12.20, 15.10, 18.00, 20.50. Thurs: 12.20, 15.10, 18.00, 20.40.
War Machine: Fri-Sun, Wed: 12.45. Mon, Thurs: 12.00.
Smurfs - The Lost Village: Sat: 10.30.
The Hippopotamus - Followed by live Q & A with Stephen Fri: Sun: 19.15.
NT Encore - Who’s Afraid Of Virgina Woolf: Mon: 14.45.
Wetherby Film Theatre
01937 5805440
Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Fri: 19.30. Sat: 14.30, 19.30. Sun: 14.30, 18.30. Mon-Thurs: 14.30, 19.30.