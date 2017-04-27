Harrogate District cinema times: Friday, April 28 until Thursday, May 4.

Fancy seeing a film this weekend? Here are the films showing across the district from Friday, April 28 until Thursday, May 4.
Harrogate Odeon
0871 22 44 007
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Sat-Mon: 11.00. Daily: 12.30, 13.30, 14.30, 15.45, 16.45, 19.00, 20.00. Fri-Sun: 21.00. Tues: 11.30 (newbies).
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 3D: Fri-Mon: 18.00.
A Dog’s Purpose: Sun & Mon: 12.00.
Their Finest: Fri: 12.00, 20.15. Sat-Mon: 20.15. Tues-Thurs: 12.00, 14.45, 17.30, 20.15.
Sing: Sat-Mon: 10.00.
Ballerina: Sat-Mon: 10.30.
Hidden Figures: Tues: 14.00. Thurs: 11.00.
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: Tues: 11.00. Thur: 14.00.
The Sense Of An Ending: Tues, Thurs: 11.00, 20.30. Wed: 11.45, 20.30.
Fast & Furious 8: Daily: 17.45, 20.45.
The Boss Baby: Daily: 12.45, 15.15.
Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Sat-Mon: 10.00.
Beauty & The Beast: Fri: 14.15, 17.15. Sat, Sun: 10.15. Mon: 10.15, 14.15, 17.15. Tues: 17.15. Wed: 14.15, 17.15. Thurs: 17.15.
Harrogate, Everyman Cinema
0871 9069060
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri & Sat: 11.00, 12.00, 14.15, 15.15, 17.30, 18.30, 20.45, 21.30. Sat: 20.00. Sun: 10.45, 11.30, 14.00, 14.45, 17.15, 18.00, 20.00, 20.30, 21.15. Mon: 10.45, 11.30, 14.00, 17.15, 18.00, 19.30, 20.30, 21.15. Tues: 10.45, 14.00, 17.15, 19.00, 20.30. Wed: 10.45, 14.00, 15.45, 17.15, 19.00, 19.15 (subtitled)20.30. Thurs: 10.45, 13.45, 15.45, 17.15, 19.00, 20.30. Tues & Thurs: 10.30 (baby club).
Lady Macbeth: Fri 14:45, 17:00, 20:30. Sat 17:45, 21:30. Sun 17:45, 21:00. Mon 17:00, 21:00. Tue 11:00, 13:15, 18:30, 20:45. Wed 10:30, 13:00, 18:00, 20:15. Thu 10:15, 12:30, 17:30, 20:00.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 3D: Fri: 19.30. Mon: 13.15. Tues: 16.30.
Personal Shopper: Tues: 20.15.
Silver Screen - The Zookeeper’s Wife: Tues: 13.45.
The Zookeeper’s Wife: Wed: 10.30. Thurs: 10.00.
Their Finest: Fri: 10.45, 13.30. Sat: 13.00, 18.45. Sun: 212.00, 18.15. Mon: 15.15, 18.15. Tues: 10.00, 13.30, 17.00. Wed: 10.00, 12.45, 16.15. Thurs: 13.00, 17.00, 20.15.
The Sense Of An Ending: Tues: 12.45. Wed: 13.30.
The Boss Baby: Fri: 12.15. Sat: 09.45, 10.30, 12.30, 15.00. Sun: 10.00, 12.30, 15.15. Mon: 09.45, 12.15, 14.30. Tues: 16.00. Wed: 15.30. Thurs: 15.00.
The Handmaiden - Director’s Cut: Thurs: 19.30.
Peppa Pig. My First Cinema Experience: Fri, Mon: 10.00. Sat, Sun: 09.45.
Harrogate Rudding Park
01423 871350
(Food and Flicks) - Doctor Strange: Mon: 18.30 (dinner), 20.00 (film).
Ripon, Curzon
0330 500 1331
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri, Sat, Mon-Thurs: 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 21.00. Sun: 11.00, 14.30, 17.30, 20.30.
The Boss Baby: Sat, Mon: 13.00. Sun: 11.45.
Sing: Sat: 10.30.
Their Finest: Fri, Tues-Thurs: 12.20, 15.20, 18.20, 21.15. Sat, Mon: 15.20, 18.20, 21.15. Sun: 18.00, 20.45.
Thirsk, Ritz Cinema
01845 524751
Beauty And The Beast: Daily: 19.30. Sat & Sun: 14.30.
Wetherby Film Theatre
01937 5805440
The Sense Of An Ending: Fri & Sat: 19.30. Sun: 18.30. Mon-Wed: 19.30. Thurs: 16.30.
The Hatton Garden Job: Thurs: 14.30 (senior screen), 19.30.