Christmas stories from the archives: One Leeds child will have a cold Christmas lunch

Jessie Macdonald of Francis Street, Leeds, will have a cold lunch on Christmas Day.

Christmas stories from the archives: A Leeds port of call

Where servicemen may eat and sleep

Christmas stories from the archives: Knaresborough toy appeal 1897

Christmas and the Little Ones: An appeal from J. L. Armstrong of Harrogate

Brilliant singer-songwriter Lewis Fieldhouse.

Stunning debut album by hotly-tipped singer Lewis Fieldhouse

Review - Lewis Fieldhouse: Theodor Washington and the Central Valley (album)

Passengers.

Harrogate District cinema times: Friday, December 23 until Thursday, December 29.

Fancy seeing a film over the festive period?

Organic cotton bird print PJs, �52, at People Tree.

Fashion: Santa, Baby ... here’s what we really really want for Christmas

There are some pieces that every woman will always need in her wardrobe. Stephanie Smith picks out classic must-have gifts for the stylish.

Christmas stories from the archives: The Captives Christmas at Lofthouse Park

Germans allowed indulgence at their own expense

Singer Cameron Lee is hoping to win our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition.

VIDEO: Can singer Cameron win our talent competition?

Move over Alfie Boe and Michael Ball - here comes singer Cameron Lee who believes he can win our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition.
Harrogate children's author author J. Knight Conry with the cover of her book Sir Trump-a-Lot.

Harrogate mum's long road to becoming successful children's author

A Harrogate single mum inspired by Beatrix Potter is to have her debut children’s book published in the USA - but she’s hoping its new President doesn’t take offence.
Song for Christmas video: Kettlesing Felliscliffe

Song for Christmas is posting its final offering for the popular online video feature.

On this day in Yorkshire 1988: Five rescued from flooded pot

Five potholers were rescued today after spending 14 hours trapped underground in a flooded pothole in the Yorkshire Dales.

Christmas stories from the archives: Picture Christmas card by wireless and the toys that brought joy into Leeds homes.

The first Christmas card sent by wireless reached Marconi House, from New York this morning.

Poems, Prose and Pints in Harrogate.

Hot young poet to visit Harrogate literary group

One of the most exciting new voices from Hull's vibrant poetry scene is the guest popular at a popular Harrogate literary group's next event.
Coming to Harrogate - Bestselling author Lee Child, special guest at next year's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival .

Revealed: A killer line-up for Harrogate's crime writing festival 2017

Christmas has come early for crime fiction lovers as the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival has given a glimpse of its star-studded 2017 line-up.

Harrogate Theatre panto legend Tim Stedman, right, is back for an incredible 17th year.

Verdict: This year's Harrogate panto reviewed

Dick Whittington at Harrogate Theatre, reviewed by Katie Oxtoby and family
Ripon Library Action Group. Peter Horton, Richard Willis, Bernard Bateman, Mike Chambers, Bob Curry, Stuart Martin, Roy Slater, Mike Brown, Jane Earnshaw, Hazel Willis and Louise Monkman. (1612101AM2).

Plea to help action group keep Ripon library open

An action group has urged city residents to get behind Ripon library and volunteer to save it from closure.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Harrogate District cinema times: Friday, December 16 until Thursday, December 22.

Fancy seeing a film this weekend?

Song for Christmas: St James Wetherby

Wetherby’s St James Primary School are featured here in our Song for Christmas.

Tom Hughes stars in new British feature film The Incident.

Ex-Harrogate film director on her "charming" star Tom Hughes

A former Harrogate College student has been talking about directing Victoria star Tom Hughes in her grippingly atmospheric debut British feature film.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

VIDEO REVIEW: Rogue One is out of this world say Star Wars fans at Cineworld Sheffield

The Force is strong with new blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - an action packed epic tale, said fans who stayed up into the early hours to be amongst the first in the galaxy to see it.

