Alice Roberts on taming the wild

TV presenter Professor Alice Roberts will be talking about taming the wildness we need to survive when she visits Harrogate later this month.

The host of Digging for Britain and Time Team will be at Harrogate Theatre on October 16 discussing the ways our ancestors survived by taming the wild world around them.

For hundreds of thousand of years they were hunter gatherers who existed in a world where they depended on wild plants and animals.

But then, Prof Roberts says, a revolution happened and we started to domesticate wild animals which then became crucial to human survival and success.

Join her as she delves into archaeology, history and genetics to reveal the amazing stories of the species that became our allies.

From dogs, cattle and horses to wheat, potatoes and apples, find out how taming all these species has left its mark on us.

Tickets: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk