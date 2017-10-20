All change at Harrogate district bars

One of Harrogate’s most defiantly ‘real ale’ pubs has been resurrected, rejuvenated and restructured.

When the landlord of the Tap n Spile left after 23 years at the end of March, the pub was a traditional-looking hostelry with darts, dogs and live music sessions in a setting of wooden flooring, stone walls, chalk boards and upright piano.

Now it’s been rebranded by its owners Enterprise Inn as The Tap and undergone a thorough modernisation.

The pub, located opposite the Travel Lodge on Tower Street, retains its three room layout and its outside seating area - but the fixtures and fittings inside boast a whole rage of exciting new changes.

Cosy seats like a nice living room.

A ‘craft beer shop’ with takeaway bottles and cans.

Hot and cold snacks all day.

A huge pile of free board games in one room.

Improvements at two other local bars

In other news about local bars, and the word is Mother Shipton’s Inn in Knaresborough is about to close temporarily for a major overhaul with a bigger emphasis on food and there are about to be major improvements at The Empress in Harrogate.

Harrogate bar to host French Chef at Home'

As part of his series of successful pop-ups at independent Harrogate bar 10 Devonshire Place , Yves Quemerais is to cook a magnificent French tasting menu next month matched by a selection of expert wine pairings courtesy of Patrice from Le Bon Vin.

Trained classically under acclaimed chef Alain Ducasse, The French Chef at Home, Yves Quemerais aims to combine the traditional gourmet flavours of France with seasonal fresh Yorkshire produce.

He originally set up French Chef at Home in Harrogate to create authentic and bespoke French cuisine at people’s homes for special occasions, corporate events or just a luxury night in.

Prospective diners on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 Ten Devonshire Place off Skipton Road had better arrive with room in the tank.

The menu is fully six courses consisting of: Canapés, wild mushroom velouté with brioche soldiers and smoked cream, salmon poached in Champagne with sorrel cream and baby vegetables, pheasant breast marinated in cherry beer with maize galette and honey glazed carrot, grilled Pont-l’Évèque cheese with pear, salad and walnut bread and a selection of desserts.

Tickets are available from 10 Devonshire Place’s website.