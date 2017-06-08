Podcast - CricketTalk: Yorkshire begin ‘mini-season’ as pursuit of silverware intensifies

YORKSHIRE head into a hectic schedule of games over the next four weeks or so, as they look to combine a run for a one-day Lord’s final while strengthening their attempt to reclaim the County Championship crown.

Chris Waters joins Phil Harrison along with Yorkshire first-team coach Andrew Gale and the club’s overseas batsman Peter Handscomb to talk about the club’s chances down at Taunton in the Championship against Somerset as well as next Tuesday’s Royal London Cup quarter-final play-off against Surrey at Headingley. Click on the link below to listen in.