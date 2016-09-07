Nidderdale League: Spofforth beat Darley to win Atkinson Swires Cup for first time

A mammoth opening partnership helped Spofforth claim a first Atkinson Swires Cup victory with a comfortable runchase over Darley at Ouseburn Cricket Club on Sunday.

Opening batsman Nick Robinson and Pat Gannon both scored half centuries in a stand of 155 as Spofforth made light work of Darley’s 206-run target.

Pat Gannon made a half century for Spofforth (Photo: Barry Gill)

Darley overseas player Brad Stephens was the unlucky man to be on the losing side following an 83-ball century which earned him the man of the match award.

Darley were searching for their first cup win since 1994 but were missing influential all-rounder Chris Gill, who has starred throughout the early rounds.

In his place, captain Duncan Naylor and Joe Furniss made a solid foundation at the top of the order putting on 47 for the opening stand.

But Jim Roberts struck twice in two balls to remove Naylor (13) and Gary Muff first ball. That brought Stephens to the crease and he provided the lynch-pin to the innings as wickets fell around him.

Andrew Bottega smashes the ball away for Spofforth (Photo: Barry Gill)

The Australian smashed nine four and four sixes in his 106 not out, taking his side up to 205/6 off 40 overs.

Roberts finished as the pick of the bowlers with 3/21 off his seven overs.

Spofforth enjoyed Ouseburn’s dreamy batting track in the reply and Robinson and Gannon ticked the scoreboard along nicely. Gannon was the first man to fall after scoring 54 from 86 deliveries, including ten fours, when Andrew Doney trapped him leg before in a two-over spell.

Robinson followed with only one more added to the total but overseas player Andew Bottega (28no) and Jim Roberts (19no) shared a 51-run stand to claim an eight-wicket victory.

Pat Gannon and Andrew Bottega

SCORECARDS

Darley

D Naylor† b J Roberts 13

J Furniss run out (T Lawson) 21

G Muff lbw b J Roberts 0

Brad Stephens not out 106

R Best lbw b J Roberts 0

J Sands c N Robinson b BH Hope 24

R Furniss lbw b G Squires 5

R Sands not out 12

Extras (w 17, nb 4, lb 3) 24

Total: 205-6

Bowling: T Clark (5-0-25-0) T Lawson (6-1-25-0); J Roberts (8-1-21-3); S Old (8-2-23-0); BH Hope (6-0-50-1); G Squires (7-0-58-1)

Spofforth

N Robinson c PE Newbould b R Furniss 65

P Gannon lbw b A Doney 54

Andrew Bottega† not out 28

J Roberts not out 19

Extras (w 26, nb 1, b 3, lb 11) 41

Total: 207-2

Bowling: Brad Stephens (8-1-38-0); R Sands (7-1-37-0); J Furniss (6.4-0-28-0); M Beecroft (3-0-30-0) R Furniss (6-1-38-1) A Doney (2-0-22-1)