National Village Cup holders Sessay advance to semi-finals courtesy of captain heroics

Sessay are one step away from a return to the Home of Cricket – 12 months after winning the National Village Cup at Lord’s.

The defending champions produced a supreme performance on Sunday to cruise into the popular competition’s semi-finals with a comfortable win over Hawk Green CC.

Captain Mark Wilkie took a hat-trick and scored a fine 66 as his side beat the visiting team from Stockport by 150 runs.

Wilkie’s men totalled 214-6 in cold conditions and showed it was far too much for Hawk Green, who were dismissed for a sorry 64.

Sessay will now face Astwood Bank CC away in the last four on August 6, with the winner earning a place in the Lord’s dressing room at the final in September.

Astwood, from Redditch, reached the semi-final after a memorable ninth wicket partnership helped them reach a chase of 162 against Leicestershire outfit Langtons.

Astwood had fallen to 108/8 but the tailenders combined to add the 54 runs required.

Sessay won the competition at Lord's last September when Simon Mason scored 142 in the final against Kent-based Sibton Park.

