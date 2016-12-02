Video: Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Pateley and Tadcaster primed for 2017 Tour de Yorkshire

Stage two of the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire will begin in Tadcaster, taking in Knaresborough, Pateley Bridge and Ripon before finishing in Harrogate.

Men and women will face exactly the same route on the stage, on April 29, which will begin on Tadcaster Bridge.

The Tour de Yorkshire is coming to our district!

Riders will head to Knaresborough where the first intermediate sprint points will be available.

From there, they head to the sole categorised climb, at Côte de Lofthouse!

The second intermediate sprint will then take place as riders wind their way to Ripon.

The race then skirts Fountains Abbey before the rapid approach to Harrogate.

The stage finish will take place on Parliament Street, in an echo of the incredible scenes witnessed in the finale of the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart.

Stage one starts in Bridlington and ends in Scarborough. The third stage starts in Bradford and will end in Fox Valley, Sheffield.

Alongside the professional races, the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride will give amateur cyclists the chance to ride many of the same roads ridden by the pros in a newly designed sportive route, starting and finishing in Fox Valley (Sheffield) on Sunday, April 30.

The sportive route will follow parts of Stage 3 of the men’s race and will take place before the pro race, allowing participants to finish their ride and get ready to watch the pro finish.

A highlight of the sportive will see the amateur riders crossing the very same finish line as the professional riders, with the same support from the waiting crowds.

There will be three distances for riders to choose from; 45km, 75km and 100km (route and exact distances to be confirmed).

Those hoping to secure a place in the 2017 ride can register their interest and be the first to hear when the event opens for entries, or for those who want to beat the crowds and raise some money for charity in the process, you can enter now via an official charity place.

Visit letouryorkshire.com/sportive for more details.