Rio Olympics 2016: Jack Laugher scrapes through to 3m final alongside Oliver Dingley, Knight-Wisdom out

Jack Laugher scraped through to the 3m springboard final by the skin of his teeth in an error-strewn semi-final.

Laugher finished in the final qualification place of 12 after rescuing his bid with a score of 77.40 in the last round.

North Yorkshire compatriot Oliver Dingley had fewer worries as he made history for his adopted nation Ireland by qualifying in eighth place.

However, Jamaica's Yona Knight-Wisdom bowed out of the competition in 14th placed, eight points behind City of Leeds teammate Laugher.

Like yesterday's preliminaries, China's Yuan Cao topped the leaderboard with an imperious total of 489.10 ahead of Mexican Rommel Pacheco.

The final will take place at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre from 10pm BST on Tuesday.

Laugher, who won 3m synchronised gold alongside Chris Mears last Wednesday, had been put in a precarious position heading into the final round after a disastrous fifth round.

The 21-year-old, who blanked a dive to bomb out of qualification four years ago, scored just 39.90 points for his forward four and a half somersaults.

However, he rescued his competition with 77;.40 with a back three and a half somersaults to total 389.40 and climb above Italian Michele Benedetti by two points.

Laugher's total was well down on his personal best of 560.40.

Dingley was a model of consistency throughout the competition and recorded 414.25 to become Ireland's first ever Olympic diving finalist.

Knight-Wisdom was unable to make a similar landmark for Jamaica as he messed up his second and third round dives, scoring 48.00 and 45.90 respectively.

The tall diver finished on 381.40 points from his six dives.

Stay up to date with the latest updates from The Yorkshire Post by liking the sports Facebook page or following us on Twitter and Instagram @YPSport.