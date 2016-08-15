Rio Olympics 2016: Jack Laugher and Oliver Dingley brave wind to reach 3m springboard semis

North Yorkshire's Jack Laugher safely made it through a wind-affected preliminary round in his search for a second Olympic gold medal.

Laugher finished seventh in the 3m springboard preliminaries as three of Yorkshire's four representatives reached Tuesday's semi-finals.

China's Cao Yuan topped the leaderboard on 498.70 points at a wind-swept Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre, which caused problems for several leading competitors.

Laugher, who won 3m synchronised gold alongside Chris Mears last Wednesday, put a tentative start and a poor fifth dive behind him to advance.

The 21-year-old, from Ripon, totalled 439.95, scoring his highest mark of 88.40 in the third round.

Dingley switched nationalities to Ireland to improve his chances of reaching Rio and became the country's first diving representative at an Olympics for 58 years.

Freddie Woodward agonisingly missed out on a place in Tuesday's semi-finals (Photo: PA)

The Harrogate-born diver dropped his fifth dive for just 48.00 points but recovered in the final round to rise into 13th place with a total of 399.80.

City of Leeds diver Yona Knight-Wisdom, who competes for Jamaica, produced a solid display throughout and scored 416.55 for 11th.

However, the competition saw a number of shock exits as wind caused havoc with divers' take-offs.

Laugher's British teammate Freddie Woodward just missed out on a top 18 place as he placed 19th with a score of 388.15 across his six dives.

2015 world champion Chao He (380.35) joined Woodward in exiting the competition however defending champion Ilia Zakharov produced a final score of 85.50 points to squeek through.