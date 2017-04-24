Jack Laugher produces brilliant score to win second gold in 2017 FINA Diving World Series

Double Olympic medallist Jack Laugher won his second individual gold of the 2017 FINA Diving World Series with victory at the final leg in Windsor, Canada.

The North Yorkshire diver was at his brilliant best in the 3m Springboard final as he led through all six rounds on the way to a massive score of 567.15.

China’s Xie Siyi (528.50) and Cao Yuan (500.50) finished second and third respectively, but they their was no stopping Laugher who stormed nearly 40 points clear.

Laugher’s result brought him his second individual gold of the 2017 World Series, having also won the title at the opening leg in Beijing.

He has also won three silvers alongside teammate Chris Mears in the 3m Synchro on this year’s World Series.

And while the Olympic gold medal winning pair missed out on the podium in the synchro in Canada, Laugher bounced back in eye-catching style in the individual event.

The 22-year old only dipped under 90 points for one of his dives and his near-flawless penultimate 109C (forward 4 ½ somersaults with tuck) landed 108.30 points.