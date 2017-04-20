Good luck to all our London Marathon stars!

It’s one of the biggest races in the world - and our district will be well represented at the Virgin London Marathon this Sunday.

A number of keep-fit heroes from our region will be lacing up to take on the 26.2-mile challenge in the capital, and we wish them all the very best.

We will print a roll of honour following the event. So, if you are running, please send your details, as well as a picture of you celebrating to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk

Runners

Thirty-six years on from his first London Marathon, Paul Berwin of Berwin’s Solicitors is raising funds for Leeds Jewish Welfare Board and Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Also tackling the course is experienced marathon runner James Cook from Harrogate.

Scotton’s Katherine Darley is taking on her first London Marathon for a cause close to her own heart.

Fund raising for The Miscarriage Association, Katherine is also running in memory of the five miscarriages she experienced between 2010 and 2013

Harrogate resident Deborah Elder is running for the National Autistic Society.

Jeremie Maillar, who works at Belzona in Harrogate, is running in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. He will be taking on the course dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!

Clare McKenzie of Knaresborough won a spot at the race after her name was pulled out of the hat at running club Knaresborough Striders. Running her first marathon, Clare has opted to raise money for Martin House Hospice.

Dr Alastair Morgan of Ripon is running his third London Marathon, in aid of the chosen charities of the Mayor of Ripon, which are the local Parkinson’s Support Group and Middle of the Road for stroke victims.

Nidd Valley Runners Dan Eagling and Warren Lowcock will be taking on their first and second marathons, respectively. Both will be sporting thier running club shirts on the course.

Ami Stott will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Jett Pack, a special family fund set up to help city schoolboy Jett Stenbeck- lead as full a life as possible with Muscular Dystrophy.