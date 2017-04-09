Fountains 10k hailed a success for the whole community

More than 350 runners took part in the Fountains 10k and fun run on Sunday, April 2, raising more than £10,000 for IT equipment at Fountains CE Primary School in Grantley

Now in its 19th year, race director Mark Reed, whose children go to the school, said one of the reasons for the event’s continued success is the spirit of the people who make it happen every year.

The Knaresborough Striders taking part.

He said: “When the marshals are made up of parents,it makes it really special. They are so supportive, clapping and really cheering on the runners as they go. That makes all the difference to people and gives you real motivation.

"I think the fact that all the money goes to the local school also encourages people to buy raffle tickets and support the event.”

The money raised will bring a new interactive screen to the school hall and provide additional laptops to support the children’s learning.

Karen Butler, headteacher of Fountains CE Primary, said: “This year’s 10k was a huge success and our pupils will benefit from having the most up to date IT equipment to support their learning. A huge thank you to everyone who took part and contributed to making the 10k such a memorable event.”

This year’s main sponsors were NGC Networks, Dacre, Son and Hartley, Lloyd Land Rover, Sainsbury’s, Sub Sports, Kettlewell Fuels, Deer Shed Festival, Hornseys and Yorkshire Vintners. Yorkshire Vintners provided hampers for eight winners. The eight to receive hampers included male winner Ben Pease and female winner Sharon Barlow.