A team effort: Ripon, Masham and West Tanfield unite to make the Tour de Yorkshire a success

Excitement is building across our district for the return of the Tour de Yorkshire, with a whole feast of events and activities organised to welcome the men’s and women’s races on Saturday.

Businesses, residents, community groups and attractions have united to proudly showcase everything that makes the area special.

Ripon Museums are looking forward to marking the Tour de Yorkshire with a day of themed activities.

Director of Ripon Museums, James Etherington, said: “It is a really big occasion for Ripon. It is one of the biggest events of the year. We know that there is quite a big gap between the races, so we hope to welcome lots of new visitors to enjoy our activities.

“Victorians were our first real cyclists, and the arrival of the Tour de Yorkshire seemed like a great opportunity for the museums to look back on the history.”

The Cathedral will welcome cyclists with a special quarter peal of the bell.

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “There is so much about Ripon, not least the Cathedral, the city and the attractions of the local area that make this a wonderful place for people to visit at any time.

“Many of us work hard to tell the good news of Ripon to attract more visitors. The Tour de Yorkshire is a gift to us. I hope local people not only enjoy themselves, but also do their bit to give a warm welcome to others.”

Final preparations are being made for Masham’s celebrations, which organisers said will fill the market place with visitors soaking up the spirit and excitement of the Tour.

Event coordinator Nick Reed, said: “Masham had a fantastic time at the Tour de France, and now we want to put on a show for the Tour de Yorkshire. What’s even better this year is that it’s going right through the town.”

After 40,000 visitors flocked to West Tanfield for the Grand Depart of the Tour de France in 2014, the village will pull out all the stops once again on Saturday.

Event coordinator Stephen Bennett, said: “It is a vibrant village, and I would just say to anybody to come and enjoy it for the Tour de Yorkshire.”

Christopher Bourne-Arton added: “We have seen an increase in visitors since the Tour de France, and this is set to once again boost the local economy.”