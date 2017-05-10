LIVE: Northants Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings: How Yorkshire claimed victory in Royal London Cup

Gary Ballance made a perfectly-paced 152 not out to steer Yorkshire towards the knockout stage of the Royal London Cup with a mighty 164-run win over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Yorkshire captain Ballance guided his side away from trouble at 73 for 4 with a controlled innings that accelerated perfectly to the fifth highest score for Yorkshire in List A cricket, helping his side reach 300 for 6, a target they defended with ease as Northants subsided to 136 all out in 28.1 overs.

