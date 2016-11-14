How Twitter reacted to Andrew Gale’s appointment as Yorkshire’s new first-team coach ...

ANDREW GALE will go down as one of Yorkshire’s most successful post-war captains, having led the county to back-to-back County Championship titles during his six-year tenure as captain.

He has proved a hugely popular figure with fellow team-mates, club officials and fans alike over the years, largely thanks to his ‘heart-on-the-sleeve’ approach to playing for the county he was born in.

Not surprisingly, the 32-year-old’s appointment as first-team coach by the club on Monday proved popular on social media, with plenty of players and fans wishing him well as he looks to continue the fine work carried out by his predecessor, Jason Gillespie.

Here is a selection of comments and messages from Twitter ....

Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259): @YorkshireCCC @GaleyLad Exciting times for the club! All the best G! #greatappointment #YCCC

David Willey (@david_willey): Congrats on a fantastic playing career and massive congratulations to @GaleyLad on his new role at @YorkshireCCC! Exciting times ahead!

Robert Taylor ‏(@bobtaylor0852): Dewsbury lad @GaleyLad comes head coach of @YorkshireCCC A great appointment as he will bring home the County Championship & other trophies!

Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21): Congratulations to @GaleyLad on getting the Head Coaches role at Yorkshire and to say well done on your career pal!

Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan): Fantastic playing career @GaleyLad .. Thanks for all you have done as skipper .. Now time to get your cones out and do the same as coach ..

Jack Brooks ‏(@BrooksyFerret): Astute move to get @GaleyLad as coach! @YorkshireCCC lads back together this week & exciting times ahead...Once fitness tests are done

Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan): I think @GaleyLad was immensely respected as a player and captain and should be equally so as new first team coach. I’m sure he will get as much support from members and supporters as he will get from the dressing room. #Goodluck @GaleyLad

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd (‏@BumbleCricket): @GaleyLad Congratulations ! New chapter ...

The Town Foundation ‏(@townfoundation): Huge Congratulations to one of our Patron @GaleyLad

Adam lyth (@lythy09): Congrats @GaleyLad on a great playing career. It has been a pleasure playing under you, but really pleased your the new coach @YorkshireCCC

azeem rafiq (‏@AzeemRafiq30): Couldnt be happier to see that you will be leading us as coach going forward @GaleyLad #leader #respect

