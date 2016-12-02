Preview of Saturday's football action

We preview this weekend's action involving teams across the Harrogate district.

Harrogate Town midfielder Lloyd Kerry is in line for his first league appearance since August when Simon Weaver's troops welcome AFC Telford United to the CNG Stadium on Saturday.

Town are looking to arrest a poor run of form - which has seen them slip to 11th in the table - against the 14th-placed Bucks.

Manager Weaver said of Kerry: "“He’s an inspirational character for this group of lads and very influential in our team.

“If he’s on the pitch then I’m confident that we’ll start to see results improve sooner rather than later.”

Tadcaster Albion, buoyed by the return of goal king Carl Stewart, travel to Clitheroe, with just a point separating the teams.

Tad were frustrayed after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Brighouse Town last weekend. Boss Billy Miller said: "“We had some really clear cut chances, but Tom Taylor is as good a goalkpeer as anyone in this league,” boss Miller reflected.

“We’ve gone behind, but pegged them back and then been on top for large periods.

“We’ve got to take heart from that and just keep plugging away.”

Paul Beesley is “desperate” to see Harrogate Railway return to winning ways this weekend.

Railway host Retford United in what already looks to be a crucial encounter in the lower reaches of the NCEL Premier.

Despite suffering three home defeats in succession, Rail will be encouraged by a 4-4 draw at Albion Sports in their last outing.

Saturday’s visitors from Nottinghamshire are on a difficult run of one win in 12 games in all competitions but three of their four wins this season have come on the road. They sit directly below Beesley’s side in 19th place and the player-boss has worked his players doubly hard in training to give them the best chance of getting a result at Station View.

“I feel it’s a massive game for us,” he said.

“I got the players in on Tuesday to work on our fitness. I’m sure the players didn’t enjoy it but they had a very good workout with us not having a game last Saturday.”

“We got a good positive result at Albion, so we’re looking to kick on from that and put the defeats behind us.

“We’re looking for the three points, I won’t say it’s a must-win but it’s one I’m desperate to win.”

Saturday, December 3 fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated)

Harrogate Town v AFC Telford United

Clitheroe v Tadcaster Albion

Harrogate Railway v Retford United

Hall Road Rangers v Knaresborough Town

Ilkley Town v Wetherby Athletic (2pm)

Knaresborough Town v Shelley (2pm)

Rothwell v Ripon City (2pm)