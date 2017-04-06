H & D LEAGUE: Kirkby climb off the bottom as Hampsthwaite’s title hopes take a hit

Having spent the majority of 2016/17 propping up the Harrogate & District Premier Division, Kirkby Malzeard finally climbed off the foot of the table when they recorded just their second victory of the campaign.

And in securing a 2-1 home win over Hampsthwaite United, the village side severely dented their visitors’ slim hopes of mounting a late title charge.

United went into Saturday’s fixture 12 points behind leaders Kirk Deighton, but with four games in hand and a fixture against the table-toppers to come.

But strikes from Glenn Lyons and Reece Windle saw Kirkby to a surprise success, moving them up a place and dumping Hampsthwaite down to fourth.

Replacing Malzeard at the bottom of the pile are out-of-form Pannal Sports, who lost 4-0 at home to Beckwithshaw Saints.

Their triumph sees the Saints wrap up their league campaign on a high note and leapfrog Hampsthwaite into third spot in the standings in the process.

Lewis Gentle set Beckwithshaw on their way with a 25-yard screamer and man of the match Dan Riley added a second before half-time when he struck a similarly fine effort from roughly the same distance.

Sylvester Rowe put the visitors 3-0 up after the break and Stu Parker rounded things off with number four.

Defeat for struggling Pannal leaves them in real danger of relegation following six top-flight losses on the bounce.

Bedale Town racked up double figures when they thrashed Burley Trojans 10-0.

Ross Hodgson led the way with a hat-trick, while Dan Baxter also weighed in with a brace in a game that the hosts led by six goals at the interval.

Also on target for Town were Chris Hope, Matthew Tew, Jonny Morris, Josh Fullarton and David Cooke.

Pateley Bridge kept their bid for promotion from the first division on track when they overcame Dalton Athletic by a 5-2 scoreline.

Lee Tatersall got the Badgers off to the perfect start with a sixth-minute strike and further goals from David Spence, Pa Ceesay and Ian Bush arrived before half-time.

Daniel Brown got second-placed Pateley’s fifth just after the hour-Mark, while Duncan Padget and Nigel Binks struck for Athletic.

Knaresborough Celtic Reserves consolidated third position with a 6-2 home triumph over Boroughbridge.

Luke Stewart and Gavin Hodson both bagged doubles and Craig Robinson and Tom Lee also found the net.

Chris Chapman scored twice in a losing cause for the away team.

Elsewhere, Isaac Hall smashed in a hat-trick as Bramhope saw off Hampsthwaite FC 3-0 on home soil.

Thirsk Falcons had a day off from dominating Division One when they cruised to a 6-2 Supplementary Cup success at second division Richmond Town Reserves.

A solitary strike from Tom Barritt was enough to earn Addingham a place in the final of the Intermediate Cup, where Thirsk Falcons await them.

Barritt’s 20th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win on the road at Beckwithshaw Saints Reserves.