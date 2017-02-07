CricketTalk: End of an era sees Alastair Cook leave door open for Yorkshire’s Joe Root

ALASTAIR COOK bowed to what seemed the inevitable on Monday this week when he stood down as England’s Test match captain after 59 games in charge.

His captaincy divided opinion throughout, with many critics often bemoaning his cautious style out in the field, with others quick to praise his ability to lead from the front with the bat, Cook averaging just over 46 while in charge.

Yorkshire’s Joe Root seems the heir apparent, although it is possible that others currently in the England squad may also fancy their chances of stepping up.

The YP’s Chris Waters joins host Phil Harrison to look back on Cook’s time as captain as well as discussing the best way forward for the England heirarchy with an Ashes Test series Down Under less than 12 months away.

