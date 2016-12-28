Thank you for letting us enjoy our music

Over the Christmas period you may have seen or heard Tewit Youth Band out and about playing carols to enhance the festive season.

This is a fine band of young people from age six up to 19 who give up their time to participate.

They have had a very successful year once again, gaining a gold award at the nationals for the second time in two years, winning the Ripon Entertainment Competition against mainly adult bands in Ripon Cathedral, winning seven prizes out of eight towns visited at Saddleworth etc, visiting Luchon on behalf of Harrogate for the second time.

To achieve all this it costs a lot of money; coaches to Manchester, Birmingham etc costs almost £1,000 a time and travelling to Luchon around £4,000 from band funds, on top of what members pay for the privilege of going.

We also provide most of the instruments for band members to use, on free loan - and they don’t come cheap.

Without the support we get from the community we couldn’t achieve any of this so, on behalf of Tewit Youth Band, could I thank all you people of Harrogate and District who donated during our two weekends playing in M&S and a special big thank you to the management and staff at M&S for allowing us to play there.

Also a big thank you to our supporters and patrons who attend the concerts we give throughout the year and give members so much encouragement.

We are very fortunate to have a great group of volunteers to run the band and an excellent group of musical directors who all work extremely hard behind the scenes to make everything tick. You are much appreciated.

Finally, without the support of our sponsors, Hornbeam Park Developments Ltd, the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation and Harrogate Lions, we would find it difficult to operate in the way we do and keep over 90 young people enjoying music.

Thank you.

Colin Gibbs

President,

Tewit Youth Band