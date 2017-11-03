Your guide to bonfires and firework displays around the Harrogate District

Bonfire Night is nearly upon us. If you’re still undecided on where to enjoy the spectacle this year, here’s a handy round-up of what’s on offer around the district.

The bonfire in Burnt Yates will be lit at 7pm on the field next to the car park on Saturday, November 4. There is a small admission fee with refreshments available in St Andrew’s Church.

Harrogate Stray

Bonfire lit - 6.30pm. Fireworks - 7.15pm. The bonfire is held on the Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidans School.

Upper Nidderdale

The Upper Nidderdale Scout Group is holding its annual bonfire night on Saturday, November 4 on the showground in Pateley Bridge (by kind permission of the Nidderdale Agricultural Society) and all are invited to view the customary spectacular firework display. Although entry is free, donations towards the cost of the fireworks would be appreciated. Refreshments in the way of hot dogs, burgers, coffee, tea, chocolate and a variety of soft drinks will also be available to purchase together with homemade buns and flapjack. Monster sparklers will also be available to purchase. The evening commences at 6.30pm with fireworks from 7pm. Further information can be obtained by phoning Tony Hutchinson on 01423 780456.

Scotton

Sunday, November 5 sees the annual village bonfire night and fireworks display. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm at the village cricket club. The event is free (just donations on the night). There will be a licensed bar and hot food too. There is no parking on site and limited parking at Percy Field.

Spofforth

Friday, November 3. Gates will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks commencing at 7pm. the bar will open at 5.30pm and hot food will be available. Entry at the gate on the night will be child £4; adult £6; family £14. However advance tickets can be purchased from the village school, the hairbelle or the Londis post office which will reduce the prices to child £2.50; adult £4.50 and family £12 which will leave a little extra cash for refreshments on the night.

Whixley

The bonfire will be held behind the village hall on Saturday, November 4. Hot and cold food will be served in the village hall from 6.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.40pm and the firework display starts promptly at 7pm. This is a spectacular professional display and health and safety is a priority of the organisers.

Grewelthorpe

Bonfire celebrations are on Sunday, November 5. The village bonﬁre and ﬁrework display will be held in Lofty’s ﬁeld. The fire is lit at 6.30pm with ﬁreworks at 7pm. Refreshments will be available. Please bring a torch and wear sensible shoes. Sorry no sparklers allowed due to insurance. Donations are appreciated as this year the costs to hold this event have doubled.

RIPON

The Ripon fireworks display is on Friday, November 3 from 5pm, organised by the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels at Ripon Racecourse.

Tockwith

The bonfire takes place on Sunday, November 5 at the show field on Cattal Moor Lane, Tockwith, YO26 7QH. Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks begin at 7pm. Food and drink will be on sale throughout. Entry is £4 per person, with under 12s going free. All children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

KNARESBOROUGH

Bonfire at Knaresborough Cricket Club. Sunday, November 5, 6pm. Admission £2.

WETHERBY

The Ings, 6.30pm on Saturday, November 4.

Masham

Masham Bonfire is on Saturday, November 11 on Shooting Holme, next to the A6108 river bridge, on left. Bonfire starts at 6.30pm with fireworks at 7pm. Usual sales of great food and sales of luminous merchandise and sparklers. Entry by donation, to ensure the event’s future.

Boston Spa

Primrose Lane Primary School is hosting its annual community bonfire and fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, November 4. This event has always attracted a huge number of spectators from both the local and surrounding communities, making it a real contender for one of the best displays in the area. Doors open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the main event the ‘grand firework display’ kicking off at 7pm. Advanced tickets are available at a discounted price of £3.50 for adults (£5 on the gate) and £2.50 for children (£3.50 on the gate) and can be purchased from Douglas Yeadon Hardware and Costcutter in Boston Spa High Street.

Beckwithshaw

Beckwithshaw Village Hall Bonfire Night is going to be held on Friday, November 3 starting at 6pm approximately to light the fire, and 6.30pm approximately to set off the fireworks. Food will be available in the hall.