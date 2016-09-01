Young Harrogate man charged after Knaresborough Road crash

A young Harrogate man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance following a collision on Knaresborough road this week.

The incident involving a blue Citroen Saxo and a small dark-coloured car happened at 7pm on Monday August 29 where Lancaster Park Road meets Knaresborough Road.

The driver of the Citroen Saxo, a man in his 20s from Harrogate, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without appropriate insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and failing to provide a specimen.

He has since been bailed and is due to appear in front of Harrogate magistrates court at a later date.

Police believe the Saxo was being driven on Knaresborough Road towards the Empress roundabout and as the car passed Lancaster Park Road, a small dark coloured car pulled out of a layby outside Caseco and the Interior Shop.

The Saxo crashed into the pedestrian barriers and it is also believed that the driver of the Saxo collided with a vehicle on Lancaster Park Road.

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision but police are now appealing for witnesses to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact the police, especially the drivers of the small, dark-coloured car and the vehicle that was hit on Lancaster Park Road, who may have important information.

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kris Randall. You can also email him on Kristian.Randall@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number 12160156983 when responding.