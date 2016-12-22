Young Harrogate boy's plea for help taped to Royal Mail postbox!

A little Harrogate boy has urged an urgent plea for help this Christmas in a highly unusual way - by sticking a message on a postbox.
The handwritten note was spotted attached with heavy parcel tape to the red postbox at the top of St George's Road near Harrogate cricket ground last weekend.
The youngster had somehow lost a single football glove in the postbox and is hoping the Royal Mail will come to the rescue.
The message read:
"To the postman. Please help!
On Saturday I accidentally posted my brand new football glove into this postbox.
I am very sad as I am only five years old.
"If you find it, please could you put it through the letter box of the house almost opposite the the postbox (called Allenford - a cream detached house).
"Thank you very much and happy Christmas!"
