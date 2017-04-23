You’ll need beer glasses to see new gargoyle

One of three new gargoyles to have been designed, created and installed on the outside of Ripon Cathedral has been chosen to appear on this year’s Ripon Cathedral Beer Glasses.

The designs for the new gargoyles were announced at the 2016 Beer Festival from a number of entries by local stonemasons. The winning gargoyle was created by York stonemason Martin Coward.

The festival takes place on May Day Bank Holiday Monday, from 11.30am to 5pm in the Dean’s Garden of Ripon Cathedral.

Visitors will enjoy live music, great beers and hot food. There is something for all the family including a bouncy castle, face painting and craft table for the children, with live music from Two Well Worn singing duo, King Courgette, the Elders and Leon Marshall.

A number of local breweries are also supporting the 2017 Beer Festival which will feature a selection of ales, Hambleton Ales, Wold Top Bitter, Rudgate Brewery Jorvik Blonde, Roosters, Yorkshire Heart and many more. Entrance £4 adults.