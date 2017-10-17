Yorkshire Dales residents warned after electricity pylon found snapped and on fire

A warning has been given to residents in the Yorkshire Dales to stay away from a field where an electricity pylon has "come down" and was on fire.

A fire crew from Bentham rushed to Wenning Side in Clapham shortly before 7.20am this morning.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "An electricity pylon had come down in a field and was on fire.

"We sent our Bentham crew who discovered that the pylon had snapped and was hanging precariously.

"The crews extinguished the fire and made area safe. Advice was given to nearby residents to avoid the area. The electricity board has been informed and will be attending."