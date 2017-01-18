Workers celebrate 25 years at agents

Three of Dacre Son & Hartley’s much-valued staff are celebrating 25 years with the leading estate agency firm this month.

Gail Shepherd, Frances Slocombe and Cath Bradbury all started working for the property firm in 1991, with Gail joining the Harrogate branch, Frances the Baildon office and Cath joined the Bingley team.

Gail said: “I started my career in property as a trainee negotiator with Dacres in Harrogate, and over the years took on more of an office manager role.

“Five years ago I moved across to the Knaresborough branch, where I work as a senior sales negotiator – a role I thoroughly enjoy. I am office based and assist with the marketing of properties, negotiating offers as well as dealing with a range of administration and accountancy roles.

“I can’t be certain on the exact number of house sales I have been involved with over the last 25 years but it must be well over 1,000!”

Patrick McCutcheon, Head of Residential Sales at Dacre, Son & Hartley said: “Gail, Frances and Cath have a wealth of experience gleaned from years in the property industry, and they are all stalwarts of our business.

“We are delighted to celebrate their 25 year anniversaries with them and are very grateful for their years of professionalism and dedication to their roles.”

Sales negotiator Frances said: “I started out with Dacres working on a Sunday afternoon as a receptionist, as I had young children, it fitted in well with family life.

“As my children got older I increased my hours in Baildon and over the years I have also covered the Saltaire and Bingley areas, as well as being involved with the marketing of newly built homes for a wide range of leading house builders.”

She added: “I now carry out viewings and negotiate offers – but I am still the one who runs to the post box at the end of day if anything needs sending out in the mail.

“Things have obviously changed a lot since I started at Dacres. On a Sunday morning we used to have a huge queue outside the office each week with people wanting to get hold of the latest brochures, as there was no Internet or property portals to browse.

“We had a big black book with all of the vendors’ contact details in and that was our bible.

“We also spent a lot of time sticking the printed pictures to the sales particulars – which is something I don’t miss.

“As technology has changed I now thoroughly enjoy how quickly homes can be launched to the market. I love dealing with clients and every day is different.

“I very much feel part of a family at Dacres, and have been involved with selling some homes two, three or more times over during my time here, which I think is very unique.”

Sales negotiator Cath added: “I joined Dacres in Bingley as a part-time team member who only worked weekends after having my first son.

“I have also covered the Keighley area during my time with the firm, and worked more hours as my children got older.

“Initially working on reception, my role has grown and changed as my experience has expanded. I live in East Morton so know the area well and thoroughly enjoy my job.

“Whether it’s answering the phone, carrying out viewings, following up on offers or invoicing, no day is ever the same and it’s great to be part of such a busy office.”

With 20 offices and 164 members of staff across North and West Yorkshire, Dacre, Son & Hartley is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent.