Work to start on gas mains

An 11-week-long, £180,000 project to replace gas mains in Tadcaster’s Grange Crescent will start on Monday.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will replace over 2.5km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to ensure the safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the town.

A spokesman for the company said: “Due to the location of the gas main and in order to carry out the works safely and efficiently, it will be necessary to introduce temporary traffic management for a time during the course of the project.

“Works will start on York Road on Monday May 15 where two and three-way temporary traffic lights will be placed for around three weeks. During this time works will progress down York Road and there will also be limited parking.

“Depending on the progress of works, it’s expected that from Monday 17 July, five-way temporary lights will replace the existing four-way lights on York Road.” Parking within the works will be restricted during the course of the project but NGN’s Customer Care team will inform residents of this in advance.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual.

NGN’s Customer Care Officers will be door-knocking local homes and businesses to make customers aware of the project, while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

Robert Hope, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have worked closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We will endeavour to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible and will keep customers updated as the work progresses.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works and thank everyone for their patience and support while we carry out this essential upgrade.”

The Grange Crescent project will be registered as a Considerate Constructors Scheme site, following key principles to ensure minimal impact on the environment, customers and the community and observing the highest standards of safety.

More information at NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 3.