A woman has been taken to Harrogate District Hospital after a crash on the A59 near Menwith Hill this afternoon.

Police were called at around midday to a two-vehicle collision on the A59 near the junction of the B6451 and Skipton Road.

Fire and ambulance crews also attended the scene but nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

However, a woman was taken to Harrogate District Hospital as a precaution.

The road was reopened at around 12.45pm.