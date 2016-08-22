Woman's body found near Ripon Cathedral this morning

A woman's body has been discovered near Ripon Cathedral this morning.

Her body was discovered at around 6am on Monday, August 22, before the area was cordoned off by officers.

Police have not yet confirmed a cause of death but believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Our thanks go to members of the public for their patience and understanding while the area was closed to the public.

"We are in the process of tracing the woman's next of kin and are unable to release any further information about her identity at this stage."