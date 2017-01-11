Witnesses sought following fatal collision in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the Thirsk to Northallerton road (A168) near Thornton le Moor on Monday.

It happened at around 4pm when two vehicles collided approximately 350 metres south of the junction with Crindle Carr Lane, near to Bells Farm.

It involved a blue Mini Cooper travelling towards Thirsk, and a black Volkswagen Golf, travelling towards Northallerton.

The driver of the Mini, a woman in her 50s from the Thirsk area, sadly died at the scene of the collision. The driver of the Golf, a woman in her fifties from Northallerton, was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles prior to the crash to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Unit or email the officer in the case, gemma.wood@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170004725 when passing on information.

The road was closed to attend to the casualties and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at around 8pm.