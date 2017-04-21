Winter set to return to Yorkshire due to icy blast

Temperatures will plunge to single figures next week as winter makes an unwelcome return to Yorkshire.

The coolest days, Tuesday and Wednesday, will see daytime lows of just six degrees - temperatures more typical of February than late April.

Monday will see highs of 11 degrees before colder weather arrives the next day. Overnight temperatures will drop to as low as two degrees - barely above freezing - before an overcast day where the mercury will struggle to rise above eight degrees. There will also be some outbreaks of rain in the late afternoon.

Cold conditions will remain on Wednesday, with lows of six degrees predicted, and on Thursday.

The drop in temperature has even led forecasters to predict that snow will fall on high ground just days before May begins, although Leeds is expected to escape.