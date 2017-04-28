Wheels in motion for cycle ride

A Cancer Research UK Fundraising group are launching the 20th Wetherby Cycle Ride in a bid to raise money for the charity.

The event allows participants to ride 20 or 30 miles and is open to everyone including families. This will be the third year that the You Started It, We Finish It group will be organising the event which is taking place on Sunday June 4 at 10.30am from Wetherby High School.

The group were set up in 2013, after joint founder Stephen Congalton’s mum passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2012. Stephen has since been joined by members Adam Garrod, James Devaney and Paul Redfern and the group along with their fundraising has since gained in strength.

Last year the event was a huge success and the group raised over £20,000 for the vital research that Cancer Research UK fund. This year, they have secured sponsorship from Tadcaster-based CycleSense who have supported the event for 20 years.

Stephen said: “We are really looking forward to the ride this year. It comes in two distances, 20 and 30 miles so there is something for everyone and we are hoping to get as many people as possible involved.

“The route travels through some beautiful villages in North and West Yorkshire and families are welcome to enter as we offer a special family price.”

You Started It, We Finish it are hoping to raise over £20,000 for life-saving research to help more men, women and children in Yorkshire and across the UK survive the disease.

Local people can join the Wetherby Cycle Ride by visiting wetherbycycleride.eventbrite.co.uk Adult entry is £8 and entry for 12-16-year-olds is £4.50. The organisers would also love for people to volunteer and marshal the route to cheer the cyclists on.

Sarah Threadgall, Cancer Research UK’s fundraising manager for Yorkshire said: “We are absolutely delighted that You Started It, We Finish It are launching the Wetherby Cycle Ride this year in order to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

“They have been doing lots of preparation and we’re sure the event is going to be an amazing success. We can’t thank the group and the event participants enough for their support and want to wish them the very best on the day.”

Phone 0300 123 1022 or visit cruk.org to back the charity.