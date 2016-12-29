Weekly list of planning applications

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending december 22

Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of single storey side extension. Fountains House, Station Lane, Burton Leonard, for Dr J Andrews.

Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for the erection of three single storey extensions. Farnham Fields, Farnham Lane, Ferrensby, for Neil Staff.

Conversion of outbuilding to form children’s playroom to involve installation of new roof and alterations to fenestration. Sunnyside Farm, Brearton, Harrogate, for Mr and Mrs Lindley.

Erection of porch and two-storey side extension and alterations to fenestration. 15 St Andrew Avenue, Harrogate, for Mr G Mieleszko.

Application for approval of details required under conditions nine (sound attenuation) and 13 (community use agreement) of permission 16/03209/DVCMAJ - variation of condition two to allow relocation of MUGA pitch and design alterations and revision of drainage scheme to allow for phasing of development of planning permission 6.79.4323.V.FULMAJ - demolition of existing buildings and erection of replacement secondary school and sports centre with associated landscaping. Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road, Harrogate, for Graham Atter.

Application for non-material amendment to allow clarification of extent of rebuilding of planning permission 15/03984/FULMAJ - substantial demolition of existing care home (retention of front and side elevations of central building) and erection of 86 bedroom care home with associated landscaping, access, and parking and works to trees within group G1 and G2 of Tree Preservation Order 57/2009 and further trees within Harrogate Conservation Area. The Manor House, 60 Cornwall Road, Harrogate, for Hadrian Healthcare (NE) Ltd.

Demolition of existing garage and front porch and erection of garage, front porch, one and two storey rear extension and alteration to fenestration. 16 Harlow Oval, Harrogate, for Mr R Purdie.

Erection of two storey extension to the side elevation, first floor extension to the rear elevation, new dormer extensions, installation of new roof lights, alteration to fenestration and reroofing of the dwelling. The Coach House, 59A Kent Road, Harrogate, for Mr and Mrs N Stothard.

Erection of single storey extension. 56 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate, for Mrs B Lewis.

Demolition of existing single storey extension and erection of a one storey extension and a two storey extension with formation of raised terrace. Brooklands, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough, for Mr and Mrs G Rusling.

Erection of a first floor extension, two storey extension and porch. 17 Wayside Avenue, Harrogate, for Mr and Mrs Peter Sharratt.

Variation of condition two (approved drawings) of planning permission 16/02142/FUL - erection of two dwellings. Cruet Fold, Hampsthwaite, for John Ellis.

Installation of replacement arena and formation of access track from field to the stable/farm yard. Land off Church Bank, Kirkby Malzeard, for Mr M Hurford.

Erection of single storey extension and installation of bifolding doors. 24 Watermill Lane, North Stainley, Ripon, for Mr and Mrs A Maisey.

Display of four internally illuminated fascia signs (golden arch symbols) and relocation of four existing fascia signs (two white text and two golden arch symbols). McDonalds, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough, for McDonalds Restaurants Ltd.

Alterations to elevations to include a new folded roof concept, comprising of new aluminium cladding to the roof, new style drive thru booths and the construction of extensions totalling 25sqm, to incorporate new drive thru booth and fast forward lane. McDonalds, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough, for McDonalds Restaurants Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension, alterations to fenestration, installation of roof lights and re-grading works. Abbey Mill Farm, Abbey Road, Knaresborough, for Mr and Mrs Christie.

Variation of condition two of permission 16/00200/FUL to allow alterations to approved plans for a reduction in floorspace, removal of rooflights and alteration in door opening - erection of single storey extension to motor vehicle valeting building and installation of roof lights. Harrogate Audi, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough, for Sytner Group.

Conversion and extension of garden shed to form garage and larger greenhouse, alterations to fenestration and removal of rooflights. Spinney Croft, Greengate Lane, Knaresborough, for Mr and Mrs Keelan Edwards.

Erection of single storey extension. The proposed extension would extend four metres beyond an original wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.9 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.6 metres. Cherry Tree House, Tockwith Road, Long Marston, for Mr A Butterworth.

Demolition of existing porch and erection of a replacement porch, erection of single storey extension and erection of first floor extension. Westwood, Tockwith Road, Long Marston, for Mr and Mrs Gareth Fenton and Gemma Dransfield.

Approval of details required under condition three (material samples), condition four (roof materials), condition 12 (access and egress), condition 13, (site compound), condition 15 (landscaping) and condition 17 (scheme of remediation) of permission 16/03532/FUL - erection of two dwellings, double garages and formation of hardstanding to form vehicular access and parking. Land comprising field 9161, Nutwith Lane, Grewelthorpe, for Ms D And A Wilson.

Erection of one dwelling and associated access and landscaping. Silverdale Farm, Silverdale Close, Darley, for Darley Properties Ltd.

Removal of conservatory and erection of single storey extension and alterations to garage fenestration. 59 New Lane, Green Hammerton, for Mr and Mrs Ambrose.

Approval of details required under condition 15 i) and ii) (ecological surveys - i) bats ii), great crested newt survey) of permission 15/01020/OUTMAJ - outline application for erection of up to 39 dwellings with access considered. Land comprising field at 444278 462042, Branton Lane, Great Ouseburn, for Mr J Gladwyn.

Reduction of detached garage to form store, erection of single and two storey extensions and porch. 13 Almsford Avenue, Harrogate, for Mr and Mrs J Foster-Freeman.

County matters application for the formation of floodlit 3G artificial grass pitch, erection of 3m mesh fencing, 15m high lighting columns, resiting of existing rugby pitch access gates, two long jump pits, removal of trees and associated earthworks. Ripon Grammar School, 16 Clotherholme Road, Ripon, for North Yorkshire County Council.