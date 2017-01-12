Weather update: Is snow on its way to North Yorkshire?

Is it just panic in the weather department or is there terrible snow on the way for Harrogate and North Yorkshire?

There are "yellow warnings" today from the Met Office of vast swathes of snow in Scotland and, indeed, for East Anglia and southeast England.

But for Harrogate and North Yorkshire the forecast is less severe at the moment.

It will be cold with temperatures during the day today, Thursday and Friday, as low as OC and -1C.

But there will be some sunny spells too.

Showers will be wintry over the hills but will start to ease through the evening.

Tonight is more worrying.

Sleet and snow showers will be more common tonight, with possibly a spell of more widespread coastal rain, sleet and snow moving southwards towards the end of the night. Temperature will fall tonight to -4 °C with icy conditions for many.

As for tomorrow, there may some sleety showers in the Harrogate district but nothing major is forecast by the Met Office.