Weather and traffic update: Possibility of snow this evening

Your latest weather and travel update for the Harrogate district:

It's been a bit foggy in places this morning, but it looks like it's going to lift through the morning with some sunny spells on their way.

It will become cloudier and colder entering the afternoon, with a bit of a breeze developing.

Tonight

It will be cold, cloudy and breezy tonight, with a widespread sharp frost. There will be some patchy drizzle in places and even the possibility of very light snow and risk of ice.

Travel update

There is heavy traffic on the A661 Wetherby Road Northbound at Hookstone Chase / Woodlands Drive / Hookstone Drive, the Woodlands pub traffic lights.

There is also heavy traffic on the A59 both ways between Hall Lane, Church Hill and Kex Gill Road. where there are roadworks. Temporary traffic lights are causing delays.