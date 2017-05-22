WATCH: Harrogate parties in support of first LGBT Pride parade

The first ever LGBT Pride parade in Harrogate has set the bar for many more successful parades to come as crowds lined the streets in support.

Marching from the top of Montpellier Hill to the bandstand Valley Gardens, hundreds of residents watched and followed along on Saturday, May 20.

Crowds celebrated diversity in Harrogate by joining in with the march. Picture: Adrian Murray

The party started just after 12pm as Knaresborough's silver band opened with 'All You Need Is Love' and the rainbow banner began its journey following the rooftop bus.

Chair of the Pride in Diversity committee for Harrogate, Leonora Wassell thanked people for joining in with the celebrations, and the inspiration behind organising a Harrogate march.

She said: "When we started this eight months ago we were inspired by the tragedies in Orlando and the murder of Jo Cox, when the world spoke about love and not hate and so that's what we wanted to celebrate here, the diversity of Harrogate, there is so much here to celebrate and we wanted to do that under LGBT banner, but this is about all of us in our common humanity."

As the music started up at the bandstand, the people of Harrogate enjoyed a dance with their town Mayor, who wasn't afraid to show off his skills!

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Nick Brown told crowds "the sun always shines on the righteous" and congratulated organisers for celebrating Harrogate's diversity.

He said: "On behalf of Harrogate Borough Council we are really pleased to celebrate diversity in all walks of life and support those who find themselves in difficulties or the subject of discrimination.

"I applaud your pride in diversity Harrogate mission statement which is to encompass life and all its diversity and to empower and encourage all to work and live in a fully inclusive arena within the Harrogate District."

Although the sunny weather didn't last, the rain that followed made for perhaps the most appropriate forecast as a Pride rainbow appeared in parts across the district.