Warriors to tackle water challenge

Ripley Castle will be the starting point for runners and charity fundraisers taking on Yorkshire’s Ultimate Obstacle Challenge next week.

And entry is still open for Yorkshire Warriors’ Wild Waters event on September 24 which will see participants take on 35 obstacles, including Sewers Tunnel, Electro Shock Therapy and Kamikaze Slide, on a 10km course in the castle grounds.

Event organiser Ian Bush said: “We are so excited to be launching our second event of the year, Wild Waters, a course which has been carefully designed to challenge participants on a different and exciting level.

“Those tough enough to take on the course will have to navigate their way through mud, water and electric currents as well as another 30 challenging obstacles, testing participants’ upper body strength, fitness and above all, Yorkshire grit.

“Our new water obstacles Pontoon Madness, Don’t Let Go and Stay A Float will be positioned on the beautiful Ripley Castle Lake and clear to see from the event village area.”

The organisers support a different local charity each year and this time have chosen Leeds Children’s Transplant Team. Ian added: “We encourage participants to support a charity at the event – whether that be Leeds Children’s Transplant Team or one close to their own hearts.”

Participants entering can choose to take part as a solo Warrior or as part of a team.

Children, aged five to 15 years, can take on a new, scaled down obstacle course at the event village where there is also a host of family entertainment, next to the finish line. For more information and to enter, visit www.yorkshirewarrior.com