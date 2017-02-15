Warm welcome inspires Marie Curie to set up Boroughbridge fundraising group

The warm welcome and community spirit from Boroughbridge residents has inspired Marie Curie to set up a fundraising group in the town.

Community Fundraiser Gemma Hewitt and a team of volunteers turned the streets yellow on Monday to collect for the charity’s Great Daffodil Appeal and recruit members for the new group.

Gemma said: “People in Boroughbridge are immensely generous with their donations to Marie Curie and help us to provide vital care and support for people living with terminal illness, and their families, through doing so. But we are trying to - if possible, create a fundraising group in Boroughbridge, and for three or four years we have tried to without any success. We’ve found that many people either don’t know about us or don’t have the time.

“When we came to Boroughbridge for our community day on Monday, we had such a lovely, warm and positive welcome from residents, and the local shops and businesses. The owner of Bloomerang florists is actually in remission and has very kindly offered to help Marie Curie by turning the shop window yellow with lovely bright flowers.”

Gemma is keen to encourage other local businesses to support in some way.

She said: “If it’s a clothes shop, owners could put daffodils on mannequins or do something else creative. The support in Boroughbridge has already been great and I hope we can find more members for the fundraising group and have enough volunteers to set it up.

“When I went around in my bright yellow jumper, people automatically smiled. There is such a strong sense of community spirit in Boroughbridge and I just hope that Marie Curie can be a part of it.”

Ripon’s Marie Curie fundraising group has raised over £26,000 since it started in 2011, and Liz Tite has been at the helm for five years as chair - but the group is now looking for someone new to take the post after Liz announced she was stepping down.

Gemma said: “We are looking for a new chair to organise an amazing group of fundraisers, do a couple of events a year and help with fundraisers. It’s fun to do and isn’t as much work as people might think.”

Volunteer Paul Warrington said: “It is a very satisfying thing to do volunteering for Marie Curie, it’s very worthwhile helping others. I think a lot of people would be surprised at the buzz they get from it. I can’t describe it.”

To join the Boroughbridge fundraising group or find out about volunteering, contact Gemma Hewit: Gemma.Hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk or call 01904 755260.