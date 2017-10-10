Wanted: One driver for miniature trainline in North Yorkshire

Size doesn't matter, they say, but with this particular North Yorkshire job vacancy it means just about everything.

A very rare opportunity has arisen at tourist spot and stately hoem Newby Hall for a train driver -on the tourist spot's miniature train.

The position will become vacant early in 2018 when Newby Hall stalwart, David Driffield retires.

David may be Britain's most experiencedc train driver.

He has been in charge of the visitor favourite since 2003 and has overseen the smooth running of the railway for more than three quarters of a million passengers.

The 10¼” railway which has been running since 1971 has a track of more than one kilometre and runs steam and gas operated locomotives.

David said: “This is an incredibly rewarding role. The best part is seeing happy faces enjoying the train ride through the gardens and along the River Ure.

"For many, especially the children, the train ride is what they look forward to most on their visit to Newby and it is my responsibility to make sure that everything runs on time.”

The job is varied and David’s engineering background has served him well as he is also responsible for looking after another Newby favourite, the ‘Tarantella’ water fountains and ensuring that the trains and track are maintained to the highest standards

Newby Hall’s commercial director Stuart Gill said: “We will be sorry to see David go as he has been a huge favourite with our visitors over the years.

"We get so many comments about how he has made their day and gone above and beyond to ensure that everyone on the train has a wonderful experience, so we know that he will be greatly missed.

"This job really is beyond description as there are so many facets of it."

So what does it take to fit the bill to become a miniature train driver?

A interest in trains and engineering, certainly.

Liking meeting visitors, of course.

But David has a few other suggestions after years of experience.

He said: “Patience, confidence in dealing with the public…and not being afraid to get your hands dirty!”

If you are interested in learning more about becoming Newby Hall’s next train driver, please go to the website: www.newbyhall.com