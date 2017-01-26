Volunteers wanted for Yorkshire's biggest tennis tournament

A Yorkshire tennis club is searching for volunteers to help run the county's only professional tournament.

Tennis fans are being sought for a number of roles at the Aegon Ilkley Trophy event, which takes place in June on Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club's grass courts.

The tournament is an important date on the pre-Wimbledon calendar for both men and women ranked inside the world's top 150. It has ATP Challenger status.

Volunteers do not have to be club members, and can get involved with selling programmes, directing parking, supporting players and more.

A team of 200 will be recruited by the sign-up deadline of April 9. Training events will take place in the spring before on-site briefings are organised in June, and there is also a celebration party for volunteers and club members after the event has finished.

Volunteers must be aged 16 and over, and receive free access to top-class professional tennis. Lead volunteer Carol Cherry said:

“Our volunteer programme was a huge success in 2016, and we’re hoping that we can get even more of the community involved for 2017. All that’s needed is a passion for tennis and some free time in June. This is a really unique opportunity to be at the heart of the Aegon Ilkley Trophy, and we look forward to seeing lots of new faces.”

The tournament takes place from June 17-25, and anyone interested in helping out should contact Carol at Carolcherry26@gmail.com.