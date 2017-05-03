Village honoured for Tour de Yorkshire welcome

A special plaque has been presented to the community of West Tanfield to mark the visit of the Tour de Yorkshire last weekend.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the race go through the village last Saturday - the women’s and the men’s races rode through, the first time both pelotons had gone through Hambleton.

The village had a carnival atmosphere with food and drink stalls, a led bike ride for youngsters, hot air balloon and a big screen to watch the full race. A beacon was lit before the men’s race made its way over the bridge heading for the finish line in Harrogate.

Hambleton District Council first created the commemorative plaques in 2016 – that year they were given to each of the major areas visited by the race – Great Ayton, Stokesley, Hutton Rudby, Northallerton, Thirsk, Sutton under Whitestonecliffe and Sutton Bank. For 2017 only West Tanfield was on the Tour de Yorkshire map for Hambleton district.

“West Tanfield pulled out all the stops to give the riders a huge Hambleton welcome,” said Leader of the Council, Coun Mark Robson.

“Our plaque recognises their work and will make sure we never forget what a special day it was for our district.”

And Stef Bennett, co-ordinator within the West Tanfield community, added: “We had a fabulous day and our community worked tremendously hard with Hambleton District Council to ensure that everything ran smoothly - a real team effort with all the organisations involved.”