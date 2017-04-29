Search

VIDEO: Tour de Yorkshire arrives in Harrogate

The Tour de Yorkshire rolled into Harrogate today with a grandstand finish along the town's iconic Parliament Street.

Video reporter David Clay was at the scene as the women's race - won by Otley's Lizzie Deignan - came to an end.

The women's race passes Hampsthwaite (Sally Jacob)

