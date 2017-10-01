Video: Fun sheep racing at Masham Sheep Fair

Hundreds of visitors have harked back to the days when 70,000 sheep were sold each year in the largest market square in the Dales.

The Masham Sheep Fair attracted large crowds to the charity event that was set up 30 years ago to celebrate and resurrect the ancient tradition.

The festival programme included sheep racing, a craft market, fleece stalls, a wool competition, sheepdog demonstrations, Morris dancing and tours of the local breweries as well as the traditional judging classes.

This year, the event raised money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The fair has overcome many challenges during its 30-year history, including having to replace livestock with 'scarecrow' sheep during the foot and mouth outbreak.

The sheep racing has attracted criticism from animal rights activists, who this year claimed the entertainment was cruel. Experienced sheep farmers responded to defend the race.