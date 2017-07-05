Victory for campaigners fighting to save Henry Jenkins pub

Campaigners fighting to save the Henry Jenkins pub in Kirkby Malzeard are celebrating after Harrogate Borough Council's decision to list the site as an asset of community value.

David Fielder, who bought the pub six years ago, argued that the pub was not viable, but the Save the Henry Jenkins Commitee and villagers have fought against its demolition and proposals to change its use to offices.

Committee member Richard Sadler, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we now have this additional protection for five years, which means if the owner decides to sell he must notify the council and allow time for a community bid.

“This is a very significant victory for us, and we are now applying for funding from the Plunkett Foundation to put together a bid for a community buy-out.

“We will call a public meeting later this year to try and involve as many people as possible.”

The Save the Henry Jenkins Committee staged protests against the pub's demolition, with many members dressing up as the Yorkshire legend, rumoured to have lived for nearly 170 years.

For generations he has been honoured by pubs bearing his name.

Emphasising the figure’s historical importance to the area, Richard said: “We are thrilled that finally the importance of the Henry Jenkins pub to the local community and its historic value have been recognised, and that the council has seen its potential for the future.

“All of our hard work has paid off, and I think we now have an exciting opportunity to put something back into the village that people have really missed.

“It would make our community stronger and give us a better future.”