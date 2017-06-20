UPDATE: Fire crews battle blaze at popular Ripon takeaway

Fire crews were called twice to battle and control a blaze at a popular Ripon takeaway yesterday, June 19.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Pappa Joe's on North Street at 4:07pm, and the building was "well alight" as four fire engines arrived.

Hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, and an aerial ladder platform was used.

An ambulance was called at 4:54pm to treat someone for smoke inhalation, who was then taken to Harrogate Hospital.

By 6pm the fire had been scaled back, and two fire engines stayed on the scene.

At 10pm firefighters revisited the shop after reports of smoke coming from the building. There was no sign of fire, but searches were carried out.

Crews are revisiting the property this morning, June 20, and a cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. It is not being treated as deliberate by the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.