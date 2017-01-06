Unveiled: more support acts for Chris Difford's Harrogate gig with Bob Harris

More live acts have been announced for the night Squeeze icon Chris Difford plays for ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris in Harrogate at the launch of a new facility at the town’s leading recording studio.

The Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter, who co-wrote hits such as Up The Junction, Tempted, Labelled With Love and Cool for Cats with Glenn Tilbrook, will be be presented by the music broadcasting legend at an exclusive gig at the new ‘live room’ at Warehouse Studios.

Music broadcasting legend Bob Harris at Warehouse studios in Harrogate. (Picture by Stuart Rhodes)

Other acts Harris will be presenting at this ticket-only show to be held on Friday, January 27 will include one of his personal favourites, Robert Vincent, the Liverpool-based blues and country music singer-songwriter, male/female duo Lewis and Leight and Dexeter, a fast-rising countryesque band who brough the house down the last time they appeared at rarehouse..

Headliner Difford will play Harrogate during a break next month from the build-up to a major reunion tour in 2017 by this classic British group which is receiving sold out notices already.

Harrogate’s role in the music industry has received a real shot in the arm in the last six months by the involvement of the famous BBC Radio 2 DJ and former presenter of the Old Grey Whistle Test.

As well as being a top notch facility where Harris now records and films a lot of his Under the Apple Tree sessions, the recently-opened Warehouse studios has been hosting exclusive monthly live gigs with emerging acts hand-picked and introduced by Harris himself.

The gig at the end of January will unveil the new, larger 'live room' plus the Whispering Bob Bar!

Headliner Chris Difford was born in Greenwich, London and has written song lyrics for more than 30 years.

Despite, releasing four solo albums, he’s still best known for his partnership with Glenn Tilbrook.

He and Tilbrook are widely regarded as being among the best British pop song writing teams since Lennon-McCartney. The 62-year-old Londoner has also written or co-written songs for other artists, including Elton John, Jools Holland, Elvis Costello and Wet Wet Wet.

Warehouse studios owe their existence to the collaboration between Harris, Harrogate businessman/musician Roy Webber and Harrogate musician/producer Dan Mizen.

The BBC presenter’s links with Harrogate were first forged in the 1970s when he managed Wally, the town’s most famous rock band, and its lead singer Roy Webber.

Food and drink at the event will be available from award-winning BBQ chef Andy Annat.

Tickets are on sale now via the studio’s website.

Chris Difford will be returning to Harrogate as part of Squeeze to Harrogate International Centre on Saturday, October 28 during the band's UK tour.